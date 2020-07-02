Namrata Shirodkar Is Having Great Time With Mahesh Babu & Son During Lockdown & Her Latest Post Is Proof

Actress Namrata Shirodkar shared moments from her lockdown diaries with her “two big boys” -– her husband Mahesh Babu and son Gautam.

In a picture that Namrata Shirodkar has shared, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, along with Gautam, is seen in the swimming pool. “Figuring their next move! Lockdown diaries with my two big boys… time well spent… #happiness #gratitude #love,” Namrata captioned the image.

Namrata Shirodkar is an avid social media user and is a doting mother to her two children, Gautham and Sitara. She keeps sharing videos and pictures of her kids on the photo-sharing website.

Recently, Namrata Shirodkar shared a hilarious video of “conjuring” happening in their house. In the black-and white-video, she posted on Instagram, daughter Sitara can be seen walking around the house with her hair falling in front of her face.

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu welcomed their firstborn Gautam in 2006 and the couple was blessed with a baby girl, Sitara in 2012. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu who is currently enjoying his lockdown days with his kids and wife Namrata said he loves to connect with his fans online. “Twitter has been one of my major sources of information and entertainment in these testing times. While I”m at home with my family, I”m glad that the service is letting me stay in touch with my fellows from the film industry as well as my fans. I believe that Twitter is a very powerful medium to stay informed and connected with what”s happening in the world, especially, during a critical time like this.”

