Mohanlal Flies To New Zealand With Wife Suchitra For A Fun Vacation

Mollywood superstar Mohanlal has been quite busy from the past number of months following two back to back releases – Malayalam comedy film Ittymaani: Made In China and Tamil action venture Kaapaaan. Apart from that, the actor has also been busy from the past number of weeks with his next, Big Brother, a Malayalam action venture. But it looks like he finally took some time off to enjoy it with wifey Suchitra.

It was early this week the two times National award-winning actor took off for a vacation to New Zealand with his wife Suchitra. The Vanaprastham actor made it a point to update his fans about his whereabouts with pictures from the vacation on his social media accounts.

At "HOBBITON" the place where the movie "THE LORD OF THE RINGS" was shot. #NewZealand pic.twitter.com/M7CUPakkEz — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) November 6, 2019

Talking about his upcoming release Big Brother, the film is being helmed by Siddique and is co-produced by Jeno Jose, Philiphose K Joseph, Manu Mallickal, and Vaishak Rajan.

The action venture also stars Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan along with Anoop Menon, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, actor Siddique, and others.

The Mohanlal starrer is slated to release early next year.

Apart from Big Brother, Mohanlal also has a couple of other interesting projects lined up in form of filmmaker Priyadarshan’s directorial Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, and actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial L2: Empuran which is a sequel to Malayalam hit action film Lucifer which released early this year.

