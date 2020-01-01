Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: First Poster Of Mohan Lal Starrer Looks Royal & Intriguing

Mollywood megastar Mohan Lal had a special treat for his fans on occasion of New Year. The National award-winning actor early today took to his Instagram account to share the first look poster of his next, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simhan.

The actor along with the first look poster wrote: “First look poster of the much-awaited ‘Marakkar – Arabikadalinte Simham’. Here you go!”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Talking about the first look, one must add that the actor looks dapper sporting royal look riding a horse.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is a period drama that has been helmed by ace filmmaker and Mohan Lal’s close friend, Priyadarshan.

Set in the era of the 16th century, the film is based on the exploits of Kunjali Marakkar IV- the naval chief of the Zamorin Of Calicut.

The Mohan Lal starrer also has Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh, Arjun Sarja, Manju Warrier, Mukesh along with others in pivotal roles,

The magnum opus will hit big screens in the month of March in five languages across 5000 theatres worldwide.

The film is been bankrolled by Anthony Perumabvoor, Santosh T Kuruvilla and Roy C J under Aashirvad Cinemas banner.

Apart from Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, Mohan Lal also has yet another big release this year in the form of the filmmaker Siddique’s directorial, Big Brother. The action drama which will be Mohan Lal’s first release this year.

Big Brother will hit big screens on 16th January 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!