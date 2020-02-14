Mahesh Babu’s Daughter Grooves To ‘Dang Dang’ From Sarileru Neekevvaru & It’s The Cutest Thing You’ll See Today!

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu and wife Namrata Shirodkar never fail to turn heads with their adorable pictures, and videos on social media which are a treat for their fans. It was yesterday evening when Namrata took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable video of her daughter Sitara grooving to the tunes of ‘Dang Dang‘ from dad Mahesh Babu’s recent release Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Namrata along with the video had a caption that read: “#mydancingqueen 💕💕😍😍😍 absolutely nailed it💃💃👏👏 #SarileruNeekevvaru”

Talking about the video, the 1 minute 32-second clip has Sitara in military get-up grooving to ‘Dang Dang‘ with perfection. The original dance track features Mahesh Babu and Tamannaah Bhatia dancing their hearts out by showcasing their graceful moves.

The song when released was an instant hit as it was well-received by the audience. Dang Dang is been crooned by Nakash Aziz and Lavita Lobo. The music for the party track is been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

About the film, Sarileru Neekevvaru which released last month on the occasion of Makar Sankranti has been declared as a blockbuster hit following its good run at theatres. The film garnered over 100 plus crores in India.

With Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh Babu scored a hattrick as the film happens to his third film post Bharat Ane Nenu and Maharshi to garner 100 plus crores at box office India.

Sarileru Neekevvaru has Rashmika Mandanna as the film’s leading lady. The action drama is been helmed by Anil Ravipudi.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!