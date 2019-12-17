Mahesh Babu Is In Awe Of Venkatesh & Naga Chaitanya’s Chemistry In ‘Venky Mama’

Tollywood heartthrob Mahesh Babu who happens to be in news everywhere for his upcoming release Sarileru Neekevvaru recently watched his friend and actor Venkatesh’s latest release Venky Mama. Post watching the action-comedy, the superstar took to his Twitter to congratulate team Venky Mama and praised the uncle-nephew duo of Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya for their amazing chemistry in the film.

Mahesh who is quite active on Twitter wrote: #VenkyMama is a thorough entertainer. Really enjoyed every bit of it. #Venkatesh garu and @chay_akkineni light up the screen with their Mama-Alludu chemistry A perfect blend of emotions, comedy and family values. Congratulations to the entire team

Talking about Venky Mama, the film released worldwide last Friday has been having a great run at theatres. The film is been liked and appreciated by the audience all across.

Venky Mama has actresses Payal Rajput and Raashi Khanna as the film’s leading ladies.

The film is been directed by KS Ravindra.

Talking about Mahesh Babu, the actor keenly awaits the release of Sarileru Neekevvaru. So far the teaser and songs have been well appreciated by the cine-goers.

The film has Geetha Govindam actress Rashmika Mandanna opposite Mahesh Babu in lead.

The action drama is been helmed by Anil Ravipudi.

The Mahesh starrer is a Sankranthi release that will hit big screens on 11th January 2020.

