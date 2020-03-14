KGF Chapter 2: Yash Fans Go BERSERK On Social Media After The Release Date Announcement; Call It The Biggest News Of The Year

Sandalwood superstar Yash’s fans are breathing a sigh of relief as the makers of the film finally announced the release date of the much anticipated KGF Chapter 2. There were numerous speculations on the internet following KGF Chapter 2‘s release date, but it has now been officially confirmed by the Kannada star that his actioner will release on the 23rd of October on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.

The very news about the Yash starrer getting a confirmed release date was no less than music for ears for his fans and for those who are eagerly waiting to catch up with the sequel of 2018 released blockbuster hit, KGF Chapter 1.

Overjoyed netizens took to Twitter to express their joy following the release date announcement. Below are some of the exciting tweets that justify just how eagerly Yash fans have been waiting to know the release date of the actioner.

Can't Wait For This One #KGFChapter2 Going To Release On October 23 🔥🔥 Best Wishes @TheNameIsYash Anna And entire Team 🤩🤩 From Thalapathy Vijay Anna Fans ❤#KGFChapter2OnOct23 pic.twitter.com/lnagDM19Ab — Telugu Vijay Fans ᵐᵃˢᵗᵉʳ (@TeluguVijayFans) March 13, 2020

#KGFChapter2 on Oct 23rd 🤩. Perfect one, all the best for @TheNameIsYash sir and entire team on behalf of our #Prabhas DH fans 👍.#KGFChapter2OnOct23#KGFChapter2OnPrabhasBirthday pic.twitter.com/TAERrCfiRp — Darling Rahul (Prabha) (@rahul_prabha) March 13, 2020

Oct 23rd Death Date Of All Previous Indian Cinema Box Office Records 💥😌#KGFChapter2 #Yash pic.twitter.com/bBn8GKqFDX — Shreyas ʸᵃˢʰ (@NameIsShreyash) March 13, 2020

Can't Wait For This One #KGFChapter2 Going To Release On October 23 🔥🔥 Best Wishes @TheNameIsYash Anna And entire Team 🤩🤩 From PawanKalyan Anna Fans ❤#vakeelsab#KGFChapter2OnOct23 pic.twitter.com/Gcy7W5j6Vq — Manikanta (@PSPK_JSPK) March 13, 2020

#KGFChapter2 release date announced it will be released on 23 October 2020.. Me right now* pic.twitter.com/OeKxdPO8jy — Superman 🇮🇳 (@arzi_shaikh) March 14, 2020

The Monster To Arrive This October 23rd 🔥 #Yash 😎 Will Re Define In Box Office and Mass 😎#KGFChapter2 #KGF2 pic.twitter.com/z8pTnjRLNB — Hari Vj Fanatic (@Vijayfanzh) March 13, 2020

India's most awaited & My Boss, Yash Boss movie KGF Chapter 2 releasing on 23rd Oct 2020, Same Day :- Prabhas anna Birthday… Eagerly waiting for this movie…. pic.twitter.com/R2iHhgxUbW — 😍వీలైతే ప్రేమిద్దాం డూడ్ 😍 (@FanOfPrabhas147) March 13, 2020

KGF Chapter 2 has Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist along with Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Malavika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Anant Nag and others in key roles.

The Yash starrer is been helmed by Prashanth Neel, and it is been bankrolled by Vijay Kirugandur under Hombale films banner.

The actioner will hit big screens in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil languages.

