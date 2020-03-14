KGF Chapter 2: Yash Fans Go BERSERK On Social Media After The Release Date Announcement; Call It The Biggest News Of The Year

Sandalwood superstar Yash’s fans are breathing a sigh of relief as the makers of the film finally announced the release date of the much anticipated KGF Chapter 2. There were numerous speculations on the internet following KGF Chapter 2‘s release date, but it has now been officially confirmed by the Kannada star that his actioner will release on the 23rd of October on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.

The very news about the Yash starrer getting a confirmed release date was no less than music for ears for his fans and for those who are eagerly waiting to catch up with the sequel of 2018 released blockbuster hit, KGF Chapter 1.

Overjoyed netizens took to Twitter to express their joy following the release date announcement. Below are some of the exciting tweets that justify just how eagerly Yash fans have been waiting to know the release date of the actioner.

KGF Chapter 2 has Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist along with Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Malavika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Anant Nag and others in key roles.

The Yash starrer is been helmed by Prashanth Neel, and it is been bankrolled by Vijay Kirugandur under Hombale films banner.

The actioner will hit big screens in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil languages.

