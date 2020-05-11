It was in December 2018 when Kannada superstar Yash’s action venture KGF: Chapter 1 took box office across India by storm. The Yash starrer was one of the biggest hits and also one of the highest grosser that year in the Indian film industry. KGF was well received by both hands by cine goers.

The latest news related to the film is, KGF: Chapter 1’s executive producer Karthik Gowda took to Twitter to share a screen shot of his film that was illegally aired by a local Telugu local cable channel.

Karthik Gowda tweeted, “A Telugu local channel named #Every^ is playing KGF film illegally. We will move legally against them and sue for their actions. While the satellite deal is on talks and almost finalized, a cable channel does this. We have ample proof with screenshots, videos of the same.”

Post phenomenal success of KGF: Chapter 1, fans are now keenly awaiting the release of KGF: Chapter 2. The Yash starrer is slated to release later this year on the auspicious occasion of Dusshera.

The shoot of KGF Chapter 2 is almost done except for some final portions which will be filmed only once the situation gets back to normal.

The actioner has Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist and Hindi actress Raveena Tandon in a key role.

The Yash starrer which is been helmed by Prashanth Neel will hit big screens in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil languages

