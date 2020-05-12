With nothing much happening in the cricket world amid Coronavirus pandemic, Australian opener David Warner has taken TikTok as a source of entertainment. Now it does seem that the swashbuckling English cricketer Kevin Pietersen has chosen to follow the same path.

Kevin Pietersen’s video on TikTok which has the stylish cricketer grooving to tunes of AR Rahman’s music composition has gone viral. The song that we are talking about is Tamil track Otakadha Kattiko from film Gentleman which released back in 1993.

The exciting part is, the musical genius himself shared Kevin Pietersen’s video on his Instagram handle.

Kevin who also enjoys a huge fan following in India, garnered heaps of praises for his fun act.

Talking about the track Otakada Kattiko, the music composed by AR Rahman is been sung by legendary singers S.P Balasubrahmanyam and S.Janaki.

On the work front, AR Rahman has been busy with musical works for big projects from Bollywood and South, with the likes of Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re which has Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush in lead. Kollywood superstar Chiyaan Vikram’s action thriller, Cobra, and also Mani Ratnam’s dream project Ponniyin Selvan with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and various south biggies in lead.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!