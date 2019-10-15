Kerala High Court Serves Notice To Actor Mohanlal In Ivory Case

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday served a notice to superstar Mohanlal on a petition that the permission granted to him to keep elephant tusks should be cancelled.

The Chief Justice S. Manikumar after hearing the petition filed by a former Forest Service official ordered the notice to be served to the superstar and posted the case for further hearing after two weeks.

The case first surfaced in 2011, following an income tax raid at the superstar’s home in Kochi, when it came to light that he was in possession of elephant tusks and the Forest department took up the case.

This issue has now surfaced in the High Court, after the Forest department filed their charge sheet against the superstar in the case in September at the Perumbavoor CJM Court.

Incidentally, Mohanlal in his affidavit pointed out that this case does not have any merit as the Forest department has already issued an ownership certificate of the ivory to him.

And since he is a popular figure, he said petitions are filed so as to make news and get publicity. The action of the Forest department to file a chargesheet, almost after seven years has been done with a mischievous intent, the actor said.

According to the rules, possession of elephant tusks by anyone is against the Forest and Wildlife Act.

