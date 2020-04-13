Keerthy Suresh Enjoys Sunset With Her Pet Dog Amid Quarantine

Celebs in normal days face difficulty in managing time for home because of hectic shoot schedules. However with nothing much to do and nowhere to go amid quarantine due to current health crisis, they are assuring to spend quality time with their family now.

South diva Keerthy Suresh who is quite active on her social media handles yesterday took to her Instagram handle to share some adorable pictures with her pet dog enjoying sunset atop of their terrace.

The National award-winning actress along with the picture had a caption that read, “Still can’t get over this beautiful”

The Mahanati actress was recently in news all across following reports of her alleged marriage to a millionaire businessman of her parents’ choice. However, in an interview to a leading tabloid denied it.

On the work front, Keerthy who was last seen on big screen in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Sarkar, will next be seen in filmmaker Venky Atluri’s Telugu directorial Rang De opposite Nithiin.

Apart from Rang De, the actress also has two big releases in the form of Malayalam period drama Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham with Mohanlal in lead, and Tamil action-drama Annaatthe with superstar Rajinikanth.

Keerthy also has other projects in her kitty in the form of Miss India, Penguin, and Good Luck Sakhi.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!