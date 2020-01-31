Karnan: Master Actress Gouri G Kishan Joins Dhanush’s Action Drama

Young actress Gouri G Kishan who is known for her act in Tamil venture 96′ starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan in lead is on a signing spree. Post signing Thalapathy Vijay’s Master, Gouri has signed yet another big film in the form of Tamil superstar Dhanush’s Karnan.

The actress recently joined the cast of Mari Selvaraj’s directorial. Gouri took to her Twitter to announce the same and posted a picture on her microblogging account with the director. She also wrote: “I am deeply humbled to announce that I am on-board #D41 with the phenomenal @mari_selvaraj sir.”

Talking about Karnan, the film went on floors early this month. The shoot of the film is going at a brisk pace. The action drama has gorgeous Malayalam actress Rajisha Vijayan in lead. The Dhanush starrer also has veteran actor Lal and Yogi Babu in key roles.

Karnan is bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu. If reports are to be believed, the shoot of the film is in its final stage, and it is expected to be wrapped up in February.

Talking about Gouri’s other big release i.e Master, the film also has Vijay Sethupathi in a key role. The Makkal Selavan actor will be seen in the role of an antagonist. The film is been bankrolled by Xavier Britto under his home production XB Film Creators.

