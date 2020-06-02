Kannada Actress Chandana Records Suicide Video; Accuses Boyfriend Behind Such A Drastic Step

The year 2020 so far has proven to be quite a nightmare for the entire mankind. With each passing day, things are getting from bad to worse. It was only yesterday when the entire nation woke up to the news of the sad demise of Bollywood musician, Wajid Khan. Today yet another death has sent shock waves in the Indian film industry, as young Kannada actress Chandana committed suicide by intaking poison.

As per various reports, Chandana also recorded a video on her phone of herself consuming poison and committing suicide. In the video, the actress also has accused her boyfriend Dinesh for her taking the drastic step.

Chandana who resides in Bengaluru was taken to a private hospital, but she died without treatment.

As per a report from ibtimes.co.in, Chandana and her lover Dinesh has been in love with each other for the past five years. Dinesh was frequenting Chandana’s Bengaluru home and Dinesh said he would only get married when the marriage proposal came up.

Reportedly, Chandana’s family has gone to Dinesh’s house to propose marriage. However, Dinesh’s mother and father insulted Chandana’s character. Chandana had confronted Dinesh about this. In the video, Chandana revealed that Dinesh was unhappy and she couldn’t take the rejection, so she had decided to take her life.

A Case has been filed against Dinesh and his family members in Saddagunte Palya Police Station. The investigation is on and police are on the hunt for Dinesh who is currently missing.

