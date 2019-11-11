Kamal Haasan On Hey Ram: "I Had Controversial Opinion On Gandhi During My Teenage Years & The Film Is an Apology To Him "

Kollywood star Kamal Haasan who recently turned 65 had a gala time on his special day as he chose to spend some time with his loved ones. The actor recently attended the special screening of his political drama film, the 2000 release Hey Ram at Sathyam Cinemas in Chennai. Also present at the screening was Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson, Tushar Gandhi.

Post special screening, the veteran actor had an interaction session with the audience and media present there during which he revealed that he was anti-Gandhi during his growing up years but the film made him change his perspective.

Kamal further revealed that it was during the shoot of Hey Ram he realized how wrong his thoughts were about the father of our nation during his (Kamal’s) younger days.

As per a report from The Hindu, the actor said, “I come from a family of Gandhi bhakts. But I am nobody’s bhakt. I had a controversial opinion on Gandhi when I was a teenager. This film is my apology to him. I never call him Mahatma because I wanted to see his face behind such a big halo.”

Talking about the film, Hey Ram bagged three National Awards post its release. The script for the film was written and directed by Kamal himself. The film was produced by Kamal Haasan along with Chandrahasan and Charuhasan under Raaj Kamal Films International banner.

The iconic film also had Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vasundhara Das among others in pivotal roles.

The music for the Kamal starrer was composed by music maestro, Ilayaraja. The film originally released in Tamil and Hindi language but was later dubbed in Telugu.

