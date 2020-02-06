Income Tax Officials Raid Thalapathy Vijay’s Residence & Properties In Chennai

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay’s fans woke up to not so pleasant news today morning, as they were left in complete shock following reports about their favourite actor being questioned by Income Tax Officials at the sets of Master at Neyveli Mines where some crucial scenes of the action thriller were being filmed.

Not just that, as per multiple reports the I-T officials also conducted a search at the actor’s Chennai residence and his properties following tax evasion by AGS Cinemas which had bankrolled Vijay’s last release, sports drama Bigil, and also for the remuneration that the actor had for the same.

As per reports, I-T officials have seized important bank documents from the actor’s residence.

Thalapathy Vijay happens to be one of the highest-paid actors in the South. Reportedly, the actor has charged a remuneration of whopping 100 crores for his next i.e Thalapathy 65.

This isn’t for the first time where Thalapathy Vijay has come under the scanner of I-T officials. In 2015 prior to the release of Puli which also had late actress Sridevi in lead Thalapathy Vijay was in news following I-T raid.

Talking about Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming release Master, the action thriller also has Vijay Sethupathi in a key role, as the latter will be playing the role of a lead antagonist.

The film is being helmed by Lokesh Kanagraj, and it is been bankrolled by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators.

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer will hit big screens on 9th April.

