Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu who never misses a chance to wish his fans and followers on festive occasions, yesterday on eve of Holi the actor took to his Twitter handle to send out his colourful wishes. The Telugu star also had an important message with his tweet following the coronavirus scare across the nation.

Mahesh’s tweet read: “Wishing you a Holi full of joy and happiness. Please avoid crowd gatherings and play safe.”

Wishing you a Holi full of joy and happiness😊 Please avoid crowd gatherings and play safe. #HappyHoli#Colortheworldwithlove❤ — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 9, 2020

On the work front, Mahesh Babu who kickstarted the year on a grand note with the blockbuster hit Sarileru Neekevvaru is currently on a break, as he is assuring to spend some quality time with his family before he gets busy with his next projects.

Reportedly, Mahesh has been approached for an extended came in megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. The Maharshi actor has been approached to play the role of a fierce student leader in the social drama.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same from Mahesh Babu and the makers of Acharya are still awaited.

More about Acharya, the film will have Chiranjeevi playing a Naxalite. The Chiranjeevi starrer is being helmed by star director Kortala Siva.

The Chiranjeevi starrer has Kollywood diva Trisha Krishnan as the film’s leading lady.

Acharya is being co-produced by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Productions banners.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!