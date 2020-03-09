Valimai: Thala Ajith & Team To Head Spain For The Shoot Of An Important Action Sequence?

Kollywood superstar Thala Ajith has been making headlines from the past few months following his action-thriller, Valimai. The star actor who had an amazing 2019 with two releases in the form of Viswasam and Narakonda Paravai, both of which were big hits, may soon be heading to Spain following a shoot there for a high octane action sequence of Valimai.

As per a report from Times Of India, post wrapping up Hyderabad and Chennai schedules, Ajith and team Valimai may fly off to Spain next month or in May following the landscape over there which they are looking for to execute a particular action sequence.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be confirmed by the actor and the makers of the action thriller.

It was last month when Thala Ajith was trending all across the internet following an injury he had sustained while performing a bike sequence on sets of the film during its Chennai schedule.

More about Valimai, the Thala Ajith starrer is being bankrolled by producer Boney Kapoor under the banner of Bayview Projects LLP. It is for the second time where the actor-director-producer trio of Ajith Kumar, H.Vinot and Boney Kapoor will team up for a film project post-Nerkonda Paarvai.

Thala Ajith’s action thriller is slated to hit big screens this year on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

