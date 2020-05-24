Amid Lockdown, just like many across the nation, our favourite South celebs too are busy engaging themselves learning new skills online, watching movies and series on OTT platforms, etc. Still, there are many who are using this time to lend a helping hand to their spouses in Kitchen. One amongst them happens to be Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan.

Dulquer Salmaan apart from his acting, style, soft-spoken nature is also known for his culinary skills. The Kurup actor took to his Instagram account to share a picture of a delicious burger made by him.

Along with the picture Dulquer Salmaan had a caption that read, “Made this almost entirely from scratch ! Next up will be to bake our own brioche buns ! Assisted by my sous chef @djsekhar”

The actor also gave credit to actor Sekhar Menon for his assistance.

The very post by Dulquer Salmaan drew many eyeballs and garnered attention towards the picture. Dulquer had fans drooling over the delicious looking burger in the picture, as they heaped praises for their favourite star and his cooking skills.

It wasn’t just fans, but even Dulquer Salmaan’s colleague and superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran couldn’t resist himself from complimenting the former for his culinary skills. As Prithviraj commented, “This is the kind of insta content I’m looking out for post 3 months of “Aadujeevitham”

For those unversed, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Salmaan share a good friendship and the duo often engage in funny and cute banter online.

Prithviraj who is back in Kerala from the shoot of Aadujeevitham in Jordan is under self-quarantine. The actor along with the film’s director Blessy and crew members were stuck in Jordan following lockdown due to the global pandemic.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!