Sandalwood superstar Rakshit Shetty who turned 37 today is being showered with sweet and adorable wishes from his fans since last evening. The Kannada actor who apart from his acting is also known for simple and down to earth nature, in return had a special treat for his lovely fans, as he shared a glimpse from his next, 777 Charlie.

Rakshit Shetty took to his twitter handle to share a sneak peek video of 777 Charlie, along with a tweet that read, ” A peek into #LifeOfDharma”

The video shows us a glimpse of life revolving around Rakshit Shetty’s character Dharma. The lead can be seen accompanied by a labrador aka Charlie.

Talking about the film 777 Charlie, Rakshit Shetty will be seen playing the role of a guy named Dharma who is an introvert, rough and tough guy, who doesn’t talk much and leads a lonely life. He often invites complaints and is known as Hitler among children till the labrador aka Charlie enters his life.

777 Charlie is comedy-drama which is being helmed by filmmaker Kiranraj, and it is jointly bankrolled by Rakshit Shetty and GS Gupta under Ramvah Studios banner.

On his special day, below are some adorable wishes which fans have for Rakshit Shetty who was last seen on the big screen in Avane Srimannarayana.

One of Most humble and talented actor of KFI who can pull off any kind of role with dedication. #Rakshitshetty #Udupi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wlpHrRjw5x — Udupi Memes (@Udupi_Memes_UM) June 6, 2020

Happiest Birthday To One of my Most Favorite Actors In Kannada😍❤️ Industry and ulidavaru kandante & ASN one of my Most Favorite Movies ❤️ the way you act and direct the movies are Just Magic To Watch @rakshitshetty sir 😘😍💙❤️#RakshitShetty #HappyBirthdayRakshitShetty pic.twitter.com/KPU66HKw37 — shivu topagi (@topagi_shivu) June 6, 2020

