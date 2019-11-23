Happy Birthday Naga Chaitanya: Fans Shower Wishes & Love On Venky Mama 

Tollywood heartthrob Naga Chaitanya never fails to make heads turn with his presence be it on-screen or off-screen. The young actor who apart from his acting is also popular for the characters which he portrays on the big screen along with his charm turns 33 today.

Born to Tollywood superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna and Lakshmi Daggubati, Naga Chaitanya made his debut in film with action venture Josh in the year 2006. The young actor is his 13-year film career has delivered numerous hit and blockbuster films in form of Ye Maaya Chesave, 100% Love, Manam, Tadakha, Oka Laila Kosam, Premam along with others.

Naga Chaitanya was born and brought up in Chennai. The young superstar after completing his studies in Hyderabad went on to pursue his acting course in Mumbai.

Fans and followers of the actor this morning took on twitter to wish their favourite star a happy birthday along with best wishes for his upcoming projects.

Happy birthday my love😍💜

You been my inspiration, my dream and my everything ❤️

Have a tremendous day!!

Love you infinity 💜#HappyBirthdayNagaChaitanya #NagaChaitanya pic.twitter.com/AQJ5NvxRP1 — sowmya Oberoi (@sowmyasow7) November 23, 2019

#HBDNagaChaithanya from #ManjimaMohan fans 😇 only hero un tfi who can do lover boy roles 🙌🏼 wishing u a great success with #Venkymama 🤗 #Nagachaitanya ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/l1bqpEKVtL — Manjima Mohan Fan (@Manjima_fans) November 23, 2019

Naga Chaitanya who was last seen on big screens early this year in superhit film Majili opposite his wife Samantha Akkineni now awaits the release of his much-anticipated film Venky Mama. The film has Chaitanya sharing the same screen space with his uncle and versatile actor Daggubati Venkatesh. Chaitanya in the film will be seen playing the role of an army officer.

The film is been directed by K.S Ravindra and it is produced under Suresh Productions company.

Venky Mama will hit big screens on 13th December.

