Happy Birthday Dhanush! From MS Dhoni Led CSK’s Fan Army To Tovino Thomas – Wishes Pour In For Atrangi Re Actor (Photo Credit – sridevi sreedhar Twitter)

It’s a celebration time for all Dhanush fans today as the National Award-winning actor has turned 37 today. While the versatile performer has already a star down the South, he was welcomed with open hands in Bollywood too with Raanjhanaa. Now, the actor is all set to share a screen with superstar Akshay Kumar in Aanand L. Rai’s Atrangi Re.

Owing to the ongoing pandemic situation, the celebrations for Dhanush are bound to happen in a simple manner but for fans, the social media has come to the rescue. If you scroll Twitter, you will come across tons of wishes for Dhanush.

On the work front, the actor will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan in Atrangi Re. The Shoot is all set to resume shooting in October for the film.

It will follow a shooting schedule across Madurai, Delhi and Mumbai.

“During this lockdown, I’ve taken out a lot of time to prepare for the upcoming schedules of ‘Atrangi Re’. I’m really excited to start the next schedule, which is planned to happen in Madurai, October onwards, and then with Akshay for a month in Delhi and Mumbai, with all safety precautions in place, of course,” Rai shared.

