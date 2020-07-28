It’s a celebration time for all Dhanush fans today as the National Award-winning actor has turned 37 today. While the versatile performer has already a star down the South, he was welcomed with open hands in Bollywood too with Raanjhanaa. Now, the actor is all set to share a screen with superstar Akshay Kumar in Aanand L. Rai’s Atrangi Re.

Owing to the ongoing pandemic situation, the celebrations for Dhanush are bound to happen in a simple manner but for fans, the social media has come to the rescue. If you scroll Twitter, you will come across tons of wishes for Dhanush.

Check out the birthday wishes for Dhanush:

Wishing @dhanushkraja & @dulQuer Wish u Many Many Happy Returns Of the Day Have a Great Year a Head All the Best For both of ur Future Projects Wishes From Stylish 🌟 @alluarjun Fans#HappyBirthdayDULQUER #HappyBirthdayDhanush pic.twitter.com/B0G2IeSrTW — B U N N Y I C O N S (@ambunnyicons) July 28, 2020

Here's wishing my good friend @dhanushkraja a wonderful year ahead🙏🔥❤️. Wish you the best of health, happiness, success and may you take the bar that only you have set, and can reach, even higher. Keep inspiring a lot of youngsters out there #HappyBirthdayDhanush pic.twitter.com/PeWeWRgmVR — sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) July 28, 2020

Heartiest birthday wishes @dhanushkraja. Wishing you good health & happiness as always. Keep inspiring us with your movies. God bless🙂#HappyBirthdayDhanush pic.twitter.com/X3IPnggZ2E — Amar Prasad Reddy (@amarprasadreddy) July 28, 2020

Wishing you very happy birthday @dhanushkraja sir Best example for hard-work inspiration for many #HappyBirthdayDhanush pic.twitter.com/Rk5vKEt6O3 — Daniel Annie Pope (@Danielanniepope) July 28, 2020

Koimoi wishes a very happy birthday to one of the most humble actors, Dhanush!

On the work front, the actor will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan in Atrangi Re. The Shoot is all set to resume shooting in October for the film.

It will follow a shooting schedule across Madurai, Delhi and Mumbai.

“During this lockdown, I’ve taken out a lot of time to prepare for the upcoming schedules of ‘Atrangi Re’. I’m really excited to start the next schedule, which is planned to happen in Madurai, October onwards, and then with Akshay for a month in Delhi and Mumbai, with all safety precautions in place, of course,” Rai shared.

