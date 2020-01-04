G V Prakash Kumar To Compose Music For Suriya’s Next With Vetrimaaran

Post debacle of his last release Kaapaan, Kollywood superstar Suriya’s fans has a lot of expectations from his upcoming release Soorarai Pootru. The versatile actor who is busy with the promotions of the action-drama will soon be kick-starting his next which will be helmed by Asuran maker Vetrimaaran.

Talking about the untitled project, it will be for the first time where the director-actor duo of Vetrimaaran and Suriya will be joining forces for a film project.

The latest news related to the untitled project is, Music director G V Prakash who has composed music for blockbuster hits like Dhanush’s Asuran & Aadukalam, Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri & Thalaivaa, Rajinikanth’s Kuselan among many others have been signed for song composition of this Suriya starrer.

The versatile music composer took to his Twitter account to share his excitement, as he tweeted: ” Yes my 75th film as a composer is with my most successful director combination @Vetrimaaran … with @Suriya_offl sir as lead … produced by Thanu

#GV75 Yes my 75th film as a composer is with my most successful director combination @Vetrimaaran … with @Suriya_offl sir as lead … produced by Thanu sir @theVcreations #GV75withSuriyaVetriVcreations pic.twitter.com/Lhy6s94MXK — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) January 2, 2020

With this project, it will be for the second time where he will be composing songs for a Suriya starrer. Songs for Suriya’s upcoming release Soorarai Pootru too has been composed by G V Prakash.

Talking about Soorarai Pootru, the action drama also stars Bollywood veteran actors Jackie Shroff and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles along with Karunas and Mohan Babu.

The Suriya starrer, which is a biopic based on the life of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath, is one of the most anticipated releases in the South.

The film is been directed by Sudha Kongara and it is been co-produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga under 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment.

The film will hit big screens in Summer 2020.

