From Anil Kapoor To Ram Charan, Celebs Make A Beeline To Wish Rana Daggubati & Fiance Miheeka Bajaj

Telugu superstar Rana Daggubati this evening took to his Instagram account to announce that he has got engaged to Miheeka Bajaj. The very news has set social media on the storm as the Baahubali star’s fans from all across took to social media to wish the couple with sweet and adorable wishes.

Rana Daggubati’s colleagues and friends from both Bollywood and Tollywood too beelined to wish the star actor.

Anil Kapoor, Kajal Aggarwal, Ram Charan, Shruti Haasan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Kharbanda, Kiara Advani, Samantha Akkineni were the first of few celebs to wish Rana Daggubati and his fiance Miheeka Bajaj.

Have a look at some celebs wishes below:

Anil Kapoor: “Congratulations my Hyderabad son..I’m so happy..the best thing to happen to both of you”

Samantha Akkineni: “Dead..died<3”

Shruti Haasan: “Congratulations <3 <3 <3”

Kiara Advani: “Congratulations @miheeka @ranadaggubati <3”

Tamannaah Bhatia: “Congratulations”

Kriti Kharbanda: “So happy for you Rana!! Congratulations!!!”

Kajal Aggarwal: “Congratulations RD and Miheeka”

Ram Charan: ” Finally!! Yay!! 😍 @ranadaggubati #miheekabajaj”

As per multiple reports, Miheeka Bajaj completed her diploma in interior design from Rachna Sansad in Mumbai and she has done her MA at the Chelsea University of Art and Design, London.

Miheeka Bajaj is an interior designer by profession and entrepreneur of Hyderabad based event management company Dew Drop Design Studio. Miheeka was born and brought up in Hyderabad.

Talking about Rana Daggubati, the Telugu actor who was last seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4, will next be seen in Haathi Mere Saathi. The film will also release in Telugu as Aranya, and in Tamil as Kaadan.

Rana also has Telugu period drama Virata Parvam opposite Sai Pallavi.

