Dulquer Salmaan To Play A Lieutenant In Hanu Raghavapudi's Period Love Story, Check Out The Poster

South star Dulquer Salmaan has been roped in to feature in a period love story directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.

The makers of the film launched a concept poster on the occasion of Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday today, depicting a beautiful telegram. Dulquer is seen as an army man in a silhouette image, wherein two hands joining together embodies his romantic side.

The film, to be released in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, was announced on Tuesday.

Dulquer will essay the role of Lieutenant Ram in this Hanu Raghavapudi directed film. The actor too took to Twitter and shared the posters of the film. He wrote: “It is my pleasure and honor to associate with Hanu Raghavapudi, Swapna Cinemas and Vyjayanthi Movies for this trilingual period drama. Thank you for this lovely surprise. Can’t wait to don the role of Lieutenant Ram. @hanurpudi @Composer_Vishal @SwapnaCinema @VyjayanthiFilms”

It is my pleasure and honor to associate with Hanu Raghavapudi, Swapna Cinemas and Vyjayanthi Movies for this trilingual period drama. Thank you for this lovely surprise. Can’t wait to don the role of Lieutenant Ram. @hanurpudi @Composer_Vishal@SwapnaCinema @VyjayanthiFilms pic.twitter.com/9yWYeNdrjU — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) July 28, 2020

The concept poster, wishing the star a happy birthday, has a tagline: “Yuddham Tho Rasina Prema Katha” in Telugu, and “Yuddathodoppam Ezhuthapetta Lieutenant Raminte Pranaya Katha” in Malayalam. In Tamil, the tagline reads: “Ranuva Veeran Ram Poruttri Ezhudhiya Kadhal Kathai”.

Set against the backdrop of ‘Love in war’, the film will have music by Vishal Chandrashekar. It is produced by Swapna Cinema and presented by Vyjayanthi Films.

Dulquer last starred in the Tamil film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal alongside Ritu Varma, Rakshan and Niranjani Ahathian. The film was dubbed in Telugu and titled Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!