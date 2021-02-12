Superstar and veteran actor Mohanlal has caught the frenzy of his fans as he all geared up to gift them Drishyam 2. The trailer of the film has garnered massive praises and the film has become an awaited flick. While all of that remains constant, the latest update about the franchise is much more exciting and it has a Hollywood connect. Drishyam is all set to be remade in Hollywood and hold your breath as we say this, with Hillary Swank. Yes, you read that right, the plan is on and below is all you need to know about this exciting update of the day.

Advertisement

Drishyam that released years ago is one of South cinema’s most prominent gem and widely acclaimed thriller. The film that originally starred Mohanlal, is already remade in many languages including Hindi and most recently in Chinese. The Hindi remake also went to garner mass popularity as it starred Ajay Devgn and Tabu at the helm of it and directed by late Nishikant Kamat.

Advertisement

As per the latest update from Prime Time, Drishyam is up for a Hollywood remake and that too starring Hillary Swank. Director Jeethu Joseph recently revealed that the film is getting a Hollywood remake but with a twist as the gender of the protagonist will be changed. He said that someone approached him and asked him if there is a possibility of a female protagonist taking over the mantle.

Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph said, “Someone approached me. Then I sent the script of the scene. I do not know what it is. There is an actress who starred in Clint Eastwood’s Million Dollar Baby. He said to do it with them. In other words, I was asked about the possibility of the film having the heroine in the lead role instead of the hero, ”says Jeethu.

Drishyam 2, meanwhile, hits Amazon Prime Video on February 19 and the trailer has already made a good buzz. Stick to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam To Take A Unique Route To Promote Music In Different Markets Across The Country

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube