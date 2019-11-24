Darbar Update: Makers Of Rajinikanth’s Action Thriller To Make A SPECIAL Announcement Soon

After garnering an overwhelming response for Megastar Rajinikanth’s Darbar motion poster, the makers of the action-thriller has got some special announcement to make this evening.

The makers of Darbar yesterday took on the official twitter handle of Lyca production house to update about the special announcement which they will be making today.

Their tweet read: “Bullet No.1 loaded & ready to fire! THALAIVAR FANS get ready for the announcement tomorrow”

Rajini fans can’t contain their excitement as they are keen to know what the announcement would be about their favourite star’s mass entertainer.

Talking about Darbar, one will get to see Rajinikanth as a cop after a long gap of 27 years. The megastar last donned the role of a cop in his 1992 release Pandiyan.

With Darbar, it is for the very first time where the director-actor duo of A R Murugadoss and Rajinikanth have teamed up for a project.

The Rajinikanth starrer has Nayanthara as the film’s leading lady along with Nivetha Thomas, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.

The songs Darbar are being composed by music director Anirudh Ravichander.

Darbar is been produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under Lyca Productions.

The Rajinikanth starrer will hit big screens on 9th January in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

