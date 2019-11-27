Darbar Update: First Song ‘Chumma Kizhi’ From Rajinikanth Starrer To Release Today At This Time

Megastar Rajinikanth fans can’t keep calm following the excitement about the first single ‘Chumma Kizhi’ song which will be released today from the much-awaited Darbar. It was on Sunday when the makers announced that the first single will be releasing on Wednesday.

Yesterday, the makers had a yet another important announcement about the song’s time, as they took on twitter to tweet: ” #ChummaKizhi single from tomorrow 5 PM an @anirudhofficial musical Watch out for some surprise in the Lyric video How excited are u all?”

Chumma Kizhi will also be released in Telugu and Hindi languages as Dhummu Dhooli and Nap De Killi respectively.

Chumma Kizhi is been sung by legendary singer S.P Balasubrahmanyam and the music for the song is been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Talking about the song, the single track is assumed to be a dance number. The actor in the song poster can be seen all ready for the party in cool avatar and people in the background cheering him.

Darbar has gorgeous actress Nayanthara in the lead opposite Rajinikanth. The action-thriller is been helmed by A R Murigadoss and also has Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Yogi Babu, Nivetha Thomas along with others in pivotal roles.

The Rajinikanth starrer is slated to release on 9th January in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages.

