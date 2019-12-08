Darbar Actress Nayanthara Pens A Strong Note On Priyanka Reddy Rape Case In Hyderabad 

Post the encounter of all four accused from Priyanka Reddy Rape-Murder Case on Friday. Many famous celebs from the South film industry from the likes of superstars Allu Arjun to Jr.NTR along with other big names took to Twitter to hail and applaud the Telangana Police for serving justice. The latest to join the list is none other than ‘Lady Superstar’ of South aka Nayanthara.

Nayanthara yesterday took on her Twitter handle to appreciate Telangana Police along with a strong note that read:

“Justice is good when served hot.

What has been a cinematic phrase so far has become the reality today. The real heroes – Telangana Police – have proved it with their action. I would call this ‘A RIGHT ACT OF HUMANITY’. Every woman of this country can mark this date in the calendar as a day of true justice. Speaking about humanity, it’s all about respecting, showing love and compassion towards all with equality.

More than rejoicing over the justice served, it is a moment to enlighten and educate the children, especially boys, at our homes, imparting them the message that men become the hero when they make this planet a safe place for women.”

R.I.P Priyanka Reddy

From the work front, Nayanthara was last seen on the big screen opposite Thalapathy Vijay in Atlee Kumar’s directorial Bigil.

Nayanthara is all busy these days with promotions of her upcoming release Darbar in which she is paired opposite Rajinikanth. The film helmed by A.R Murugadoss will release on 9th January 2020 in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages.

