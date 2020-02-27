Kollywood star Chiyaan Vikram who was last seen in Kadaram Kondan will be next seen in much-anticipated action-thriller, Cobra. The Chiyaan Vikram starrer which is helmed by Ajay Gnanamuthu has been making news ever since its inception.

The latest news related to the actioner is, the director of Cobra yesterday evening took to his Twitter handle to share an announcement regarding Chiyaan Vikram starrer.

Ajay Gnanamuthu tweeted: “Make Way for Chiyaan!! First Look of #Cobra on FEBRUARY 28th 5PM!!”

More about Cobra, the Chiyaan Vikram starrer also has cricketer Irfan Pathan along with actress Srinidhi Shetty and KS Ravikumar in key roles.

The Chiyaan Vikram starrer is bankrolled under 7 Screen Productions and Viacom Studios.

Apart from Cobra, Chiyaan Vikram also has yet another big project in his kitty in the form of filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s dream project Ponniyin Selvan. The film went on floors in December in Thailand.

The film also has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Jayram, Sarath Kumar among others.

Ponniyin Selvan is been bankrolled under Lyca Production and Madras Talkies.

