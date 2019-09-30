Chiranjeevi Bags Telugu Remake Rights Of THIS Malayalam Film Starring Mohanlal

Megastar Chiranjeevi is on a promotional spree of his film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy which will hit the big screen in less than 48 hours. The actor after attending the pre-release event in Bangalore headed to Kochi for the film’s promotion over there.

The veteran actor had a great time in Kochi as he was greeted with a warm welcome from Malayalam star Prithviraj and others present at the event.

At the event Prithviraj stated that he was offered a plum role in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, but following his prior commitments he had to let go of the offer and he regrets not being part of the film.

The actor also took on twitter to tweet the same and the also revealed that the rights of his Malayalam directorial Lucifer which has Mollywood superstar in lead has been acquired by Chiranjeevi.

As the Aiyaa actor tweeted: “With #Chiranjeevi sir at the Kerala

launch of #SyeraNarasimhaReddy What an absolute

gem of a man! Humility and grace personified. I’m thrilled that you bought the rights to #Lucifer and will forever

be sorry that I couldn’t take up your offer to be part of #SNR sir!”

With #Chiranjeevi sir at the Kerala launch of #SyeraNarasimhaReddy What an absolute gem of a man! Humility and grace personified. I’m thrilled that you bought the rights to #Lucifer and will forever be sorry that I couldn’t take up your offer to be part of #SNR sir! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/thGsUoRLAG — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) September 30, 2019

Talking about Mohanlal starrer Lucifer, the film when released early this year was well received by the audience. As it went on to collect 150plus crores at box office.

Apart from Mohanlal, Lucifer also has Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas among others in major roles.

The Prithviraj directorial was produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas Productions.

Talking about Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, the film is a period drama based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy who fought in what is known to be the first war of Independence against the British Rule in India.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is been directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Charan under Konidela Production Company.

The film will hit the big screen on 2nd October.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!