Ayyapanum Koshiyum: Is Rana Daggubati Getting Into Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Shoes For The Telugu Remake?

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon starrer Malayalam action thriller Ayyapanum Koshiyum which released last month had garnered praises and applaud from all cross. The film had a good run at theatres following which it earned good moolah at the box office.

Following the film’s success and its content, the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer will be remade in Tamil and Telugu languages. As per various reports, the rights of Telugu remake which has been brought by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under his banner Sithara Entertainments are planning to rope in Tollywood heartthrob Rana Daggubati to reprise Prithviraj’s character i.e Koshy Kurien from the original.

Reports also have it that Nandamuri Balakrishna may be donning the role of Ayyapan Nair, which in original was played by Biju Menon.

As if now nothing yet has been confirmed, an official confirmation is still awaited.

Ayyapanum Koshiyum was helmed by director Sachy and it was bankrolled by Ranjith and PM Sasidharan under Gold Coin Motion Picture Company.

Talking about Rana Daggubati, the Tollywood actor who was last seen in a cameo role in Dhanush’s Tamil venture Enai Noki Payum Thota, has Haathi Mere Saathi for release.

The Rana starrer which was originally scheduled to release in April has been postponed. The film will also release in Tamil as Kaadan, and in Telugu as Aranya.

The Rana Daggubati starrer also has Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Paras Arora along with others in pivotal roles. The film is been helmed by Prabhu Solomon, and it is been bankrolled by Eros International.

