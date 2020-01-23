Aswathama Trailer: Naga Shaurya Nails It In His Very First Attempt As A Mass Hero In This Action thriller

Tollywood heartthrob Naga Shaurya who is popularly known for his loverboy image, following his romantic act in earlier releases, is all set to woo the audience with his mass avatar. The actor who will be shedding his boy next door image promises to enthrall his fans and cine-goers with his upcoming action thriller, Aswathama.

Post garnering positive reviews for Aswathama’s teaser which was unveiled in December, the makers this evening released the trailer of the action thriller.

The trailer was launched this evening by Puri Jagganadh who is in talks all across following his upcoming directorial #VD10 which has Vijay Deverakonda in lead.

Coming back to Aswathama trailer, post its launch Naga Shaurya took to his Twitter handle to share the trailer with his fans and followers with a tweet that read: “A film that is extremely close to me. @purijagan garu thank you so much for launching our”

Talking about Aswathama trailer, the 2-minute 7-second trailer looks intense with Naga Shaurya on a hunt to chase down a serial killer who is on a killing spree whose targets are generally young women. Naga Shaurya can be seen in a never before actor, as the actor is seen in high octane chase sequences on a bike followed by scenes where he is seen flexing his muscles and delivering hard punches to baddies.

Aswathama has gorgeous actress Mehreen Pirzada as the film’s leading lady.

The action-thriller is been helmed by debutant filmmaker Ramana Teja and is bankrolled by Naga Shaurya’s home production IRA creations. Music for the film is been composed by music director Sri Charan. The Naga Shaurya starrer will hit big screens on 31st January 2020.

