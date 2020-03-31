Allu Arjun On Completing 17 Years In The Showbiz Industry: “This Is Something That I EXACTLY Wanted”

Telugu actor Allu Arjun, fondly known as the ‘Stylish Star’, has marked 17 years of entertaining his fans. He says he had wished for something and that’s what he is getting now.

Millions of fans root for his films and would do anything to get a glimpse of the star. Asked if stardom ever gets overwhelming and how he deals with it, Arjun, who made his debut with the film “Gangotri” in 2003, told IANS: “To be honest, it is part of life.”

“I think I have worked all these years to earn that much,” he added with a laugh.

“I think when it comes to embrace it…every moment I feel that gratitude. This is something that I exactly wanted. When you are getting it, you should take the best of it. I think it’s what we wish for. It is what I wished for and that’s what I am getting,” he added.

Born in the family of legends like Allu Aravind, Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, Arjun has given hits such as “Arya”, “Desamuduru” and “Vedam”.

His recent film “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo” also turned out to be a huge success.

He has showcased his acting prowess and also his dancing skills. But doing a full-fledged dance film is not on his mind.

“I like cinema more and I think dance is just a small part of cinema. Cinema has to be about emotions and all. Dance is just a small entertaining part of it. I don’t think that should become the main essence of the film,” said Arjun.

The superstar is now gearing up for his next with filmmaker Sukumar.

