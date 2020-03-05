Akhil Akkineni Suffers An Elbow Injury During The Shoot Of Most Eligible Bachelor

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s son and Telugu star Akhil Akkineni who is currently busy with the shoot of Most Eligible Bachelor, recently suffered an injury on the sets. The incident took place when was indulged in a comic action sequence.

As per the report in Cinema Express, the source quotes, “Akhil’s right-hand elbow was swollen and he was advised a week’s rest by the doctors. As a result, the shooting of the film has been halted. The actor is currently recuperating at home and he is expected to resume work after March 10.”

Meanwhile, speaking about his upcoming Most Eligible Bachelor, the makers recently released the first track titled Manasa Manasa from the film after treating fans with first look posters featuring Akhil and Pooja Hegde.

The Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde starrer is being helmed by filmmaker Bhaskar, and it is being bankrolled by Bunny Vas, Vasu Varma, and Allu Aravind under Geetha Arts Banner. Music for the film is being composed by Gopi Sundar.

Akhil Akkineni was last seen on the big screens in 2019 released Telugu comedy-drama Mr.Majnu, the film had a good run-in theatres.

