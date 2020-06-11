Aadujeevitham: Another Crew Member Of Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Tests Positive For COVID-19

Mollywood superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran’s fans are on cloud nine as their favourite star recently finished off his quarantine period successfully. The Malayalam actor first followed the practice of institutional quarantine for 7 days, followed by home quarantine for another 7 days. The actor even shared the COVID-19 test results online which confirmed the actor being negative.

However, the same can’t be said about a couple of crew members of Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Aadujeevitham. It was only last week when the news came out about a crew member being tested positive for Coronavirus.

Now as per a report from India Today, yet another crew member has been tested positive for COVID-19. The crew member, a native of Kattakampal district in Thrissur, who was in quarantine has been shifted to the Kunnamkulam Taluk hospital and is currently being treated by doctors there.

Prithviraj Sukumaran and the team of Aadujeevitham were in Jordan for the shoot of some crucial portions. They were stranded for over two months there from March due to the global pandemic. The team comprised of 58 members.

Prithviraj Sukumaran along with Aadujeevitham crew flew in from Jordan to Delhi and from there they took a flight to Kochi last month. Following which every member of the team underwent quarantine.

Talking about film Aadujeevitham, the Malayalam survival drama is based on the novel with the same name written by writer Benyamin. Apart from Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film also stars South sensation Amala Paul, Vineeth Srinivasan, Aparna Balamurali along with others.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!