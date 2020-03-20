5 Down-South Movies To Watch RIGHT AWAY Before Bollywood Could Pick Them Up To Remake

Following Coronavirus Pandemic most of us are left with no option except for self-quarantine i.e to stay indoors and avoid socializing, to prevent catching the deadly virus. Many amongst you have opted to make full use of this phase by spending quality time with friends, reading books, learning new skills, writing, etc. Movie buffs too are no behind when it comes to various options.

So what if cine lovers and movie buffs can’t step out and catch up with films because of the deadly virus and theatre have been shut down, film lovers still can catch with their films and make full use of this Quarantine time at home which otherwise wouldn’t have been possible following a busy schedule.

Now that the weekend is just one sleep away, we bring you some interesting and dynamic films from down south that you can catch up online. The ones that will enthrall you.

Below are 5 films from South that can probably urge any filmmaker to remake in Bollywood.

1) Asuran

The action thriller with Kollywood superstar Dhanush in lead will keep you hooked. The edge of the seat thriller is sure to give goosebumps following its plot/events and storyline. The film is set up in the backdrop of the early 1980s at a small village in Tamil Nadu and revolves around the life of central character, a simple, hardworking farmer who has this constant threat from a wealthy landlord who has his eyes all set on former’s land. Under certain circumstances, not just the land, the lead character and his family too often fall victim to constant threat from the landlord and his men. How will the lead save his family, or is there even a way for the farmer to protect his land from the mighty landlord who is infamous for misuse of his wealth and manpower, forms the story.

2) Vikram Vedha

2017 released a dark action thriller with two acting powerhouses, R.Madhavan and Vijay Sethuapthi in lead is a story about an honest police officer and a very cunning gangster who is no less than a maestro when it comes to playing mind games. The lead duo is archrivals, who later become kind of frenemies following some circumstances and conditions they go through. Though they are opposite from one another, still this duo shares one thing in common and that is, common enemies. The film revolves around how the duo team together to face common foes, and the same time the rivalry they share.

3) Lucifer

The magnum opus with Mollywood megastar Mohanlal in lead is the highest grosser at the box office in the Malayalam film industry for the year 2019. The lead with larger than life personality is humble yet fierce. The story revolves Stephen Nedumpally aka Mohanlal, as a saviour for his near and dear ones, and a massive threat for those who come across his path or mission. The film when released had overwhelming responses from cine-goers. Not just for Mohanlal for his mas performance, but also for actor Prithviraj Sukumaran who made his directorial debut with this film.

4)Bangalore Days

This Malayalam romantic comedy venture with Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, Nivin Pauly, and Nazriya Nazim in lead, revolves around the lives of three cousins residing in Bangalore. Not just cousins, they are BFF’s too and are inseparable. The film revolves around the world around them, happy, fun, full-on life, but at times emotional, sadness and heartbreaks following some circumstances. The film which released in 2014 is one of the most loved and suggested Malayalam movie among youngsters following its feel good and positive vibes which we all like to experience with our lovely cousins whenever we meet up with them especially during family functions and special occasions.

5)Android Kunjappan

The Sci-fi-comedy drama with National award-winning actor Suraj Venjaramoodu is like a breath of fresh air. The story revolves around an old widower and a robot, and the chemistry the duo share in absence of the former’s son who in abroad works as a mechanical engineer. The old man who is infamous for his anger and tantrums has no one to take care of but with this robot’s entrance in his life, the world around him changes, but only for a short while till an unfortunate incident takes place when his son returns bach home and finds that the old father is more fond of the robot than him.

Remakes have been part of film Industries, be it Bollywood or regional cinemas, remaking films is quite like a trend. So it won’t be a surprise if a remake of two or at least one from the above-mentioned films is announced one fine day.

