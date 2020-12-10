SHWETA RATHORE officially appointed as the nation's FIT INDIA CHAMPION

Shweta Rathore has been officially recognised at a FIT INDIA CHAMPION for the Fit India Movement on 1st of December 2020. This is a flagship programme of Government of India which was launched by Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji.

“My aim is to include fitness activities in the daily lives of each and every Indian and to motivate people, ignite wellness and to make fitness as a way of life that will make India a Fit Nation,” declared the elated Shweta Rathore after being announced the FIT INDIA CHAMPION by the Sports Authority of India, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India.

This prestigious recognition was conferred upon Shweta Rathore who is the first female from India to have been crowned Ms World Fitness Physique in 2014 and then Miss Asia Fitness Physique in 2015 which she followed it by a hat-trick of winning the Miss India Fitness Physique in 2015-16-17. Currently she is a well-known International Physique Athlete and a Fitness Celebrity.

Shweta is very active on Social Media and across other digital platforms promoting her vision of making our nation’s youth fitter and women in particular. “My motto is – Fitness is your fundamental right. Once you are fit in your mind and body, then one achieves rapid progress in personal and professional life,” revealed this golden girl.

“Mental Fitness and Physical Fitness go hand in hand. A fit mind helps your body to perform and if the mind becomes weak then one’s energy levels go down. Particularly in the current times of pandemic, several people experience depression and breakdown. If one follows strict discipline of 8 hours of sleep, adequate hydration, healthy food followed up with meditation and daily physical exercises, then a person becomes fit which enhances strength, flexibility and a peaceful mind with a healthy attitude. This makes a person ATMANIRBHAR,” ends this golden girl SHWETA RATHORE whose aim for India is – A NEW NATION, A FIT NATION.

