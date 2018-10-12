Salman Khan: The Torchbearer Of Bodybuilding Has A Special Surprise For His Gym Freak Fans!

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, known for his chiselled physique even at 52, is all set to launch his own gym equipment range, contributing in his way to the Fit India movement.

The actor, who has inspired several younger actors to work towards a muscular body and fitter frame, already manages his clothing, jewellery, and E-cycle brands under the Being Human umbrella. The gym equipment range will be launched under a new line, read a statement.

Salman has acquired the 100 per cent manufacturing rights of fitness equipment company Jerai Fitness. The company has been in existence for over 25 years and supplies to over hundred gyms a month across the country.

The new venture will aim to have a wide reach and create fitness awareness along with educating people about the importance of being fit and healthy.

Salman envisions to make fitness affordable to every Indian with Made in India, state-of-the-art fitness equipment. He would like to reach every village, town and city in India which can also create job opportunities for fitness entrepreneurs and sportspersons of the country, the statement read further.

The new fitness equipment range will be launched during the IHFF Health and Fitness Expo here from Friday to Sunday.