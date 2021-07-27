Advertisement

Bengali film actress Ritabhari Chakraborty took to social media on Monday to refute speculation about her wedding bells ringing.

Ritabhari issued a statement on Instagram saying she is not tying the knot anytime soon.

“I am not getting married anytime soon. I just recovered from two surgeries as you all know so all am focusing is on my health and all the projects I have signed to work on.

PS – No more articles or calls on this please. I am not going to talk about this,” reads her Instagram post on Monday.

Ritabhari Chakraborty’s social media post comes amid unconfirmed reports speculating about the possibility of her engagement later this year and her wedding next year.

Specifications suggest that the actress might be tying the knot with her rumoured beau Tathagata Chatterjee, a psychologist by profession.

On the work front, Ritabhari’s film ‘Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti’, which was released last year, received acclaim and the actress was lauded for her performance.

She also features in the situational comedy film ‘Tiki-Taka’ helmed by Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

Reports suggest that the actress is planning to step into production soon.

