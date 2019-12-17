Jaani tera naa fame singer Sunanda Sharma has come up with a new single, Duji vaar pyar.

Apart from lending her voice, Sunanda also features in the track’s music video.

Punjabi Singer Sunanda Sharma On Shooting For Her New Single ‘Duji Vaar Pyar’: “It Stirred My Soul”

“Every song brings forth an experience worth cherishing a lifetime. ‘Duji vaar pyar’ stirred my soul. My personal playlist includes songs that are mostly of the soothing romantic genre. They are my go-to numbers for unwinding and peace. The old golds, the Pakistani songs rekindle my spirit. Hence, shooting this song was a very dear experience because it was also the first time I had to act, too. Bringing the emotions of the song alive on my face made me nervous in a way I enjoyed. The line between acting and real dissolved when I shot it. It was a beautiful amalgamation,” Sunanda said.

The music of the song has been composed by Sukh-E and its verses are written by Jaani.

