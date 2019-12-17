Punjabi Singer Sunanda Sharma On Shooting For Her New Single ‘Duji Vaar Pyar’: “It Stirred My Soul”

Jaani tera naa fame singer Sunanda Sharma has come up with a new single, Duji vaar pyar.

Apart from lending her voice, Sunanda also features in the track’s music video.

“Every song brings forth an experience worth cherishing a lifetime. ‘Duji vaar pyar’ stirred my soul. My personal playlist includes songs that are mostly of the soothing romantic genre. They are my go-to numbers for unwinding and peace. The old golds, the Pakistani songs rekindle my spirit. Hence, shooting this song was a very dear experience because it was also the first time I had to act, too. Bringing the emotions of the song alive on my face made me nervous in a way I enjoyed. The line between acting and real dissolved when I shot it. It was a beautiful amalgamation,” Sunanda said.

The music of the song has been composed by Sukh-E and its verses are written by Jaani.

