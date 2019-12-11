PIC: Mahesh Babu & Namrata Shirodkar’s Daughter Sitara All Busy With Decorations To Welcome Christmas

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara has been gaining praises and winning hearts of cine-goers. Her dubbing for the lead character of Elsa in the Telugu version of Disney’s Frozen 2 was loved by everyone.

Today afternoon Sitara’s mom and actress Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of Sitara that is winning our heart.

Namrata along with the picture wrote a caption that read: “Someones Christmas started early !! 🎁🎂💕🎁🎂💕💃🏼❤️😍💕she’s making sure her gifts come on time 😍😍😍😍December is here people🎁🎁🎁 …”

One gets to see in the picture that Sitara is all busy decorating the Christmas tree, as a part of preparations of Christmas and the welcome of Santa Claus.

Talking about Sitara’s dad Mahesh, the Tollywood star happens to be in news all across following his upcoming release Sarileru Neekevvaru.

So far the teaser, posters and songs ‘Mindblock’ & ‘Suryodivo Chandrudivo’ by Bollywood musician B Praak has been well received by the audience. The action drama has Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna in lead opposite Mahesh. The film also stars veteran Vijayshanthi in a major role.

The Mahesh starrer has ace actor Praksharaj as the lead antagonist. Sarileru Neekevvaru has been helmed by Anil Ravipudi.

The film is Sankranthi release which will hit big screens on 11th January

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!