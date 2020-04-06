MondayMotivation: These Quarantine Memes Are All You Need To Cheer Yourself Up During Lockdown!

#MondayMotivation: Whoever thought motivation is required only when one has to step out for work or college, they’re wrong. After so many days of sitting inside the house and not at all stepping out, a lot of people are seeking motivation to continue doing it further. This quarantine is fun but also challenging.

Due to the crisis around the world, the normal functioning of the world has come to a standstill. Hence, people are seeking solace in trying out different things, internet challenges, binging on movies and web series and more. However, even that requires a push as it has now become a monotonous routine for all.

As someone rightly said, during these tough times people have turned to artists and this also includes people who make memes. Isn’t meme an art to those who enjoy and love them? The social media is flooded with a lot of quarantine memes that will make you LOL. So, as #MondayMotivation and to carry on the same week with the same cheerful spirit, we have listed down some amazing memes on quarantine and lockdown.

These memes are relatable to people of every age group as we all are sailing in the same boat

Take a look:



















Which is your favourite meme from the ones mentioned above? How are you keeping yourself motivated during the lockdown? Let us know in the comments below.

