Avengers: Endgame Actor Robert Downey Jr Is Keeping Us Connected Amid Lockdown Like Iron Man Always Did! Here’s How

Avengers: Endgame actor Robert Downey Jr aka Iron Man from the MCU, who turned 55 on April 4, wrote a Facebook post on Sunday to remember friends and relatives his family has lost over the last several weeks, like so many. He also shared a selfie wearing mask and gloves with his words on social media. The actor, donning a hat, flashes the victory sign in the picture.

“First off, thanx for all the b-day wishes, much appreciated..Like so many, our family has lost friends and relatives over the last several weeks. The (well advised) inability to congregate , grieve , mourn, celebrate in a natural way has been less than ideal..When the time is right, I’ll pay proper homage to the fallen..Meanwhile, I feel driven to think of some new ways of communicating with y’all—Maybe give voice to YOUR struggles and insights during this unprecedented time? Maya Angelou would have turned 92 today, and I couldn’t agree more with her wisdom on the matter. ‘There is no greater agony than bearing an untold story inside you.’ I’ll check back soon Until then, stay Safe, Optimistic, Vigilant, And maybe most importantly-Connected, RDJ,” went the actor’s post.

Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr ended his superhero journey as Iron Man aka Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame. The actor’s character sacrificed itself to save the world from Thanos. Being one of the most favourite characters, fans have been eager post reports of him making an appearance in Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow surfaced. Whether that happens or not, only time will tell!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!