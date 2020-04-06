Nagpur Police Uses Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone’s Chennai Express In A SAVAGE Way To Create COVID-19 Awareness!

Nagpur Police has come up with an innovative idea to spread awareness among people about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It has Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Chennai Express connection and you cannot miss out on the creativity!

Urging people to maintain social distancing as a precautionary measure to fight coronavirus, Nagpur police took to Twitter and twisted superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s famous dialogue, “Don’t underestimate the power of a common man” from the film Chennai Express

They tweeted: “Don’t underestimate the power of social distancing.”

Don't underestimate the power of Social Distancing!#NagpurPolice pic.twitter.com/AmFGYcAE0C — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) April 5, 2020

Along with it, they posted a still from the movie in which Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are seen sitting apart on a bench, emphasising on social distancing.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!