Justin Bieber Intends To Go On His Upcoming Tour Despite Coronavirus Scare, Here’s How Hailey Bieber Feels About This

Amid coronavirus scare, singers like Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber had to cancel their world tour. Justin has an upcoming tour, Changes that kickstarts in May and he has been rehearsing hard for the same. But the Coronavirus has quarantined the whole world after it started with Wuhan, China and now has spread like crazy all over the world.

Life has come to standstill with this deadly virus. The world economy has already gone down and the entertainment sector is also suffering a huge loss because of the same. Movie releases are getting postpones as the theatres in India are shut, schools are shut, people are working from home; WHO has declared coronavirus pandemic.

Talking about Justin’s upcoming tour, a source close to Hollywood Life revealed how his wife, Hailey Beiber is stressed about it but is supporting Justin one hundred percent.

The source told HL, “Hailey completely supports Justin no matter what he decides to do in terms of his Changes tour, but her main concern, of course, is his health and happiness. She knows how hard he’s been rehearsing and putting so much time into making it perfect.”

“Hailey understands that the last thing Justin would ever want to do is let the fans down. No plans have been changed at the moment and he’s still rehearsing and moving forward with the tour until he’s told something needs to be modified or changed. But as long as he’s happy and stays safe, that’s all that matters,” the source added.

The source also revealed that Justin’s only motive is to go forward from here and not disappoint his fans and said, “Justin is ready to roll and go on tour and Hailey supports him all the way. But in the chance the venues putting on the shows or the states where they take place make him cancel, he will abide by anything that is presented to him. But he intends to go on tour if allowed. He just has to take things day by day and if he has to reschedule or cancel then he will. But his goal is to move forward with his tour.”

Well, we hope that Justin goes on the tour and that everything gets back to normal soon.

