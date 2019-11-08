Jaan: Prabhas To Have Dual Role In His Next Period Drama?

Tollywood heartthrob Prabhas’s next which has been titled Jaan has been trending all over the Internet for quite some time. The Prabhas starrer happens to be one of the most discussed topics among cine-goers down south.

The latest buzz that has been doing rounds from the past couple of days is, Jaan will have Prabhas donning dual roles. Reportedly, the actor will be playing the roles of father and son in the period drama.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actress Pooja Hegde will be seen opposite Prabhas in the lead.

The period drama is set in Europe in the 1970’s era. If reports are to be believed, the romantic venture will be shot two times in Telugu and Hindi separately. The Prabhas starrer will be a trilingual film which will be released in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

The period drama is being helmed by KK Radha Krishna Kumar and it is produced by UV Creations and Gopi Krishna Movies.

Prabhas was last seen on the big screen in filmmaker Sujeeth’s action directorial Saaho opposite Shraddha Kapoor in lead.

Talking about Pooja, the actress who was last seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4 is busy these days shooting final portions of Ala Vaikunthapuramloo opposite Allu Arjun.

The action drama is being helmed by Trivikram Srinivas and will hit the big screen on 12th January on occasion of Makar Sankranthi.

