Zoe Saldana Unites With Reese Witherspoon To Adapt Tembi Locke’s Memoir For Netflix

Hollywood stars Zoe Saldana and Reese Witherspoon are teaming up to adapt Tembi Locke’s memoir “From Scratch” as a series for Netflix.

Saldana will star in and executive produce the limited series, which is being described as an autobiographical romance that follows an American woman as she falls in love with a Sicilian man while studying in Italy then builds a life with him in the US, reports variety.com.

It is about how she comes to terms with his death, and raise their daughter.

Saldana will executive produce along with Witherspoon and Witherspoon’s producing partner Lauren Neustadter under Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine banner. Saldana’s sisters Cisely Saldana and Mariel Saldana will also serve as co-producers.

“This is a profound true story of love and family, deprivation and nourishment, that needs to be brought to life on the screen as Tembi Locke brought it vividly to life for me on the page. We are grateful to Netflix and thrilled to be working with Reese, Lauren, Attica and 3 Arts on this wonderful project,” said Saldana.

“From Scratch” was published in April. Tembi Locke’s sister Attica Locke will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series.

According to a source, Attica brought the book to Hello Sunshine’s attention prior to its publication when she was meeting with the company regarding another project. Witherspoon then had dinner with Saldana shortly thereafter and sent her the manuscript.

“Tembi’s memoir is a raw and tender exhibition of life in all its pieces,” said Witherspoon.

“She brings you into her love, her loss and her resilience with such vulnerability and strength. We immediately fell for Attica and Tembi’s vision and feel honoured to have the opportunity to help bring it to life on-screen. We could not imagine more perfect partners for this than Zoe and her sisters and 3 Arts Entertainment, along with the incredible team at Netflix,” added the actress.

“From Scratch” will mark the first regular television role of Saldana’s career. She is best known for her film work, having starred in major blockbusters such as “Avatar”, the rebooted “Star Trek” films, and the “Guardians Of The Galaxy” films.

