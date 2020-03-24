WWE: From Goldberg VS Roman Reigns To Edge VS Randy Orton – Check Out The Match Card Of Wrestlemania 36

WWE’s Wrestlemania 36 is highly anticipated by the fans and there are multiple reasons that make this edition worth watching. Earlier, it was said that the ‘deadman’ The Undertaker to go one on one against the icon, Sting, which eventually turned up as mere speculation. But the company found out a way by fixing a contest between the legend and one of the best pro wrestlers of current times, AJ Styles.

Apart from the aforementioned matchup, there are several contests for which every fan is eagerly looking forward to. We will get to witness the in-ring action of rated R Superstar, Edge, after a long time at the main event and guess what, he is fighting it out against the ‘viper’ Randy Orton and that too in the last man standing match.

Not just these two but there is a hell of interesting matches. Take a look below:

Brock Lesnar VS Drew McIntyre (WWE Championship)

Goldberg VS Roman Reigns (Universal Championship)

Edge VS Randy Orton (Last Man Standing)

John Cena VS ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt

Becky Lynch VS Shayna Baszler (RAW Women’s Championship)

Rhea Ripley VS Charlotte Flair (NXT Women’s Championship)

Bayley VS Lacey Evans VS Tamina VS Naomi VS Shasha Banks (Smackdown Women’s Championship)

The Undertaker VS AJ Styles (Bone Yard match)

Kevin Owens VS Seth Rollins

The Street Profits VS Andrade & Angel Garza (RAW Tag Team Championship)

Aleister Black VS Bobby Lashley

Elias VS King Corbin

