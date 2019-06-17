WHAT! Avengers: Endgame Wasn’t THE END? 5th Avengers Is On The Cards

Avengers: Endgame is the world’s 2nd highest grossing movie after Avatar. It has broken several records including Titanic, Avengers: Infinity War and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Avengers: Endgame had all the Marvel superheroes who ‘assembled’ together and some of them died too in the end. It seemed like Endgame was the last part of Avengers series but there are rumours that Marvel might come up with a fifth part of the series called Avengers 5.

As of yet, we knew that Black Widow, Black Panther 2 and Doctor Strange 2 were on the cards for a sequel but this came as a surprise to us. According to a thread on Reddit, a user named MarvelScoopMaster has revealed that there is one more part lined up in the series and said, “There will be a 5th Avengers.” He is the same user who revealed the information about Captain Marvel 2.

Based on the recently leaked information, it was revealed that Marvel Studios and Marvel Cinematic Universe will be announcing their phase 4 soon. They are planning to come up with two new parts of Avengers called Dark Avengers and Young Avenger. MCU could probably launch a new batch with the surviving Avengers from Avengers: Endgame. Whatever the studios and Universe is planning, we will only get to know at San Diego Comic-Con this year in July. Kevin Feige will probably be announcing the next line of movies and Marvel’s future plans!

Spider-Man: Far From Home starring Tom Holland will be the first movie released by Marvel after Avengers: Endgame. It is all set to release on July 5th, 2019.

