Timothée Chalamet’s Oscars 2020 Appearance Ends Up Being A Meme Content For Netizens!

Oscars 2020: Timothée Chalamet always manages to make a fashion statement with his appearances at award shows, events or during promotions. The Little Women actor never shies away from experimenting and people love his unconventional fashion sense.

Today, at the event of Oscars 2020, the Call Me By Your Name actor grabbed eyeballs with his outfit. The handsome actor appeared wearing a Prada navy blue gabardine jacket and matching pants which he teamed up with a vintage carter brooch. People loved Timothée Chalamet’s yet another unusual appearance and many took to their Twitter pages to crack jokes and make memes.

Another person tweeted pictures of Chalamet and captioned it, “This is so insulting. I know Timothee Chalamet is not nominated but it is wrong to make him do valet parking.”

Check out the memes below:

This is so insulting. I know Timothee Chalamet is not nominated but it is wrong to make him do valet parking. pic.twitter.com/457KY5av8K — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) February 10, 2020

the way timothee chalamet abolished the class line by dressing like a gym teacher — hazal (@jjomarx) February 10, 2020

Timothée Chalamet will be working a shift as a janitor tonight at the Oscars! Good work Timothée! #Oscar2020 pic.twitter.com/dW44seQ9Ez — alex (@chalavelour) February 10, 2020

here you go timmy since you wanted to act like a sim #oscars pic.twitter.com/JFM005XqIN — marti (@wnterscldiers) February 10, 2020

yeah let me get $20 on pump 3 pic.twitter.com/eo0ztYH9pz — meg! PARASITE BEST PICTURE (@MlTCHARRY) February 10, 2020

Jess Mariano walked so Timothée could fix my Honda pic.twitter.com/11XuU32QTR — Caroline Moss (@CarolineMoss) February 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Timothée Chalamet starrer Little Women was nominated for the Academy Awards this year. The film won the Oscar for Best Costume Design which was given to Jacqueline Durran. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film also stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen and Laura Dern.

Did you like the outfit that was worn by The King actor? Let us know in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!