The One Where ‘Good FRIENDS’ Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt Reunite!

Actor Brad Pitt has opened up about his relationship with actress and former wife Jennifer Aniston, saying they are good friends.

The former couple both attended the Golden Globes awards ceremony, held here on Sunday. They were rooting for each other at the event.

As Pitt arrived for the ceremony, he was asked how he felt about bumping into FRIENDS actress Jennifer Aniston on the red carpet.

“I’ll run into Jen, she’s a good friend. Yeah,” Pitt told etonline.com with a smile.

When told that the world wants a photograph of the two of them, Pitt joked: “The second most important reunion of her year? I understand.”

“That was a play on FRIENDS. They were saying that,” he added.

The actor was referring to Aniston’s first ever Instagram post, which showed her with her former co-stars.

Inside the hotel, Aniston was seen cheering for her ex-husband, 56, when he won Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture, for his role in “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood“.

The actress also laughed along when Pitt made a joke about his love life.

During his acceptance speech, the actor said: “I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn’t, because anyone I stand next to, they say I’m dating…And that would just be awkward.”

At that moment, the camera panned towards Aniston, who was seen chuckling.

